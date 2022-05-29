LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Morland Ezell, 84, died May 7, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 form 5-8 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Wednesday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with burial in Bonnertown Cemetery, with Military Honors at graveside. He was a veteran of the United States Airforce.

