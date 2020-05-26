RED BAY — Morris Johnson Hester, 97, died May 23, 2020. Graveside services is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 1-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during W.W.II and a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force.