HALEYVILLE — Morris Paul “Pete” Heminger, 71, died April 11, 2021. A graveside service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Phil Campbell Community Cemetery with Hamilton Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.