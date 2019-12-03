MUSCLE SHOALS — Mozell F. Kilgore, 85, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. Pastor Joe McKeever is officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Chapel Gardens.
She and her husband owned and operated Kilgore Hardware and Building Supplies for 53 years. She was a lifelong member of Rocky Top Freewill Baptist Church of Hackleburg, AL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burton and Viva Frederick; and brother, Odell Frederick.
She is survived by her husband, Herbert H. Kilgore; daughters, Vickie Pounders (Tim), Daryl Hearn (Joel) and Reena Greer (Lee); grandchildren, Olivia Giuffrida (Marc), Jake Briscoe, Natalee Briscoe and Rani Greer; sisters, Ann Blackstock (The late Babe), Linda Crews (Danny); brother, Basil Frederick (Nancy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thanks is given Pride Senior Care, LLC, and Kindred Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Associations and the Colbert County Animal Shelter.
Colbert memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
