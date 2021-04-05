FLORENCE — Mr. Leon Simmons Sr., 85, died March 31, 2021. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Florence, with Rev. Green Davidson III officiating and Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing. Public viewing is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

