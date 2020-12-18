KILLEN — Graveside service for Ms. Jordan is 1 p.m. Saturday in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence, with Rev. Earnest Smith officiating. Public viewing is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.