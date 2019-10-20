MUSCLE SHOALS
MSGT James David Dossey (Ret.), 85, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20th from noon to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the Morrison Chapel, with Bruce Blankenship officiating.
Mr. Dossey was a Master Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force, serving as a munitions analyst during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was also retired from TVA, as a property manager. He was a member of River Road Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Graham and Lela Bell Dossey; and sisters, Myrl Patterson and Anna Ray Harrison.
Mr. Dossey is survived by his wife of 55 years, Myrtle Ann Dossey; children, Eric Dossey (Tammy) and Lena Jones; brother, Hoyt Dossey; sister, Diane Scanland; grandchildren, James Ray Kimbrough and Courtney Vickery; great-grandchildren, Claire and Colt Vickery; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family expresses special thanks to Gwen Morris, RN, with Encompass Care Hospice, and the other workers who were very special in this time of need.
