WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA — U.S. Vietnam Veteran, Eddie Handley, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 9, 2022. He was surrounded by family and memories of 74 years well-lived.
Born in Sheffield, AL on June 16, 1947, Eddie was the devoted son to the late Hazel Allen and Wallace Handley. He graduated with Muscle Shoals High School’s Class of ’66 and proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force two years later. Eddie enjoyed serving his country so much that he made it his lifelong career. He served for 23 years and retired having attained the rank of Master Sergeant.
Eddie had an early interest in technology, loved big stereos, and would often put his own computers together. In his younger days, he was always working on or fixing something; he thoroughly enjoyed being his own handyman, as he had several home projects under his belt. Eddie loved to golf and bowl. He shot a hole-in-one on hole 17 at Waterford Golf Club and bowled a 300 game.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Carolyn Handley.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Michael Handley (Amy) and Michele Handley; grandchildren, Wesley, Willow and Dryden Handley; and fur babies, Bridgette and Little Bit.
Visitation will be Friday, May 13, 2022, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Larry Goodwin officiating. On Monday, May 16, 2022, Eddie’s family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison’s Funeral Home in Tuscumbia, AL. He will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery following visitation.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
