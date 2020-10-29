CHEROKEE — Roy Loushion Hays, age 88, of Cherokee, AL passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, October 30, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Harris Chapel Baptist Church. A military graveside service will immediately follow in the adjoining cemetery with American Legion Post 31 performing funeral honors.
Roy was a 40-year veteran of the Army reserves and served on the front line of the Korean War. He loved his community and no matter where he physically lived, Cherokee was always home in his heart. During his life he served as Cherokee Police Commissioner and was a lifelong member of the Freemasons.
He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Jennifer Berryman, and brothers, Sam, Aubrey, Lee, Emmett and James Hays.
Roy is survived by his children, Linda Whitten (David), Gary Hayes and Michael Hayes; grandchildren, Dale Berryman, Molly Fountain (Matthew); twin brother, Ray L. Hays; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind the family in his heart, Clara, Josh, Scotty, Joey and Angela Johnston.
“Special thanks to Trish Tharp and Pam Brooks. The special care you gave him lifted his spirits. Also, thank you to the wonderful staff at Encompass Health, you were always there when we needed you for any reason.”
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Legion Post 31.
Please leave an online tribute for the family @ morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented