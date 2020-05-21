VINA — Murl H. Berry, 92, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Generations of Red Bay, Red Bay, AL. She was born in Belgreen, AL to Luther and Cora Hargett and worked as a seamstress. She was a member of Old Burleson Missionary Baptist Church, Vina, AL.
Graveside services will be Saturday, May 23rd, 1 p.m. at Old Burleson Cemetery, Vina, with Bro. Walter Bennett officiating. Burial will be in Old Burleson Cemetery, Vina. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by two children, Jimmy Berry (Ella) Red Bay and Doris Lindsey (Bill) Vina; eight grandchildren, David Berry, Sonya Jackson, Mark Berry, Chris Berry, Michael Lindsey, Randall Lindsey, Robin Helvey and Alison Bearden; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and one sister, Nettie Roe Lindsey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Weatherford Berry; her parents; a daughter, Deborah Sue Smith; seven sisters and four brothers.
Pallbearers will be Jack Hargett, Freddie Pounders and Doug Pounders.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 23, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
