FLORENCE — Our “Papa”, Murphy Dean Heird, 67, completed his earthly journey Friday, February 21 and moved to his heavenly home. Murphy was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, July 9, 1952. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susie Sharp Heird, whom he loved and admired, as well as his two grandchildren, Hailey Christine Martin and Dylan Hayes Martin; sons, Jeremy Win Martin (Kristen) of Iowa Park, TX, and Evan Heird (Janel) of South Africa; and brother, Woody Heird (Marsha) of Pine Bluff, AR. Murphy spent a lifetime with “in laws” Fred and Chris Sharp of Madison, AL; George and Sandra Carpenter, of Killen, AL; Janice and Guy McCombs, Philadelphia, MS; Jeff and Shirley Sharp of Florence, AL; and many nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.
Papa loved life and he loved living. Papa found humor in literally every situation, no matter how dire. All who knew Murphy had a “Murph” story. Murphy came to the Shoals area in 1984 as the supervisor of screen printing for TeeJays Manufacturing and retired as Safety Director for TeeJays. After retiring, Murphy became the school private bus driver for his two grandchildren, attending boy scout outings and camping, softball games, and practices, basketball games and practices, football games and practices, as well as band concerts and practices. He loved being Papa to Hailey and Dylan. Beginning in 1991, Murphy struggled with a host of health issues. Throughout the balance of his life, he dedicated himself to self-care in order to continue serving those he loved.
Services will be held Sunday, February 23. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church, Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. Senior Pastor Dean Bowers and brother-in-law George Carpenter will conduct the service. Interment will be at Florence Cemetery. Pall bearers will be Jeff Sharp, George Carpenter, Jeremy Martin, Hailey Martin, Dylan Martin, Larry Mabe, Mike Soph, and Matt Heird. Honorary pallbearers will be the Bojangles Coffee Group and the St. James UMC Coffee Group. Memorials can be made to the St. James United Methodist Church, 610 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, AL 35630.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness which the Lord the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8.
