WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Myers Parker departed this life on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Wayne Medical Center in Waynesboro, TN at the age of 58. Myers was diagnosed with Metastatic Prostate Cancer in December, 2019. His appendix ruptured in November, 2021 and the trauma was just too much and the cancer took over. He was strong and fought hard right up until his last breath. He left this world with his wife and daughters by his side.
Myers was born to Jimmy Parker and Katherine Williams Parker on October 6, 1963 in Florence, Alabama. He attended school in several different states due to his dad’s work in the construction industry. He graduated from Evanston High School in Evanston, WY in 1982. He began his career with Daniel Construction, Fluor Daniel Construction and Rust Engineering. Myers became the owner of Parker Excavation in 1995 and continued to work as long as his health would allow. Myers was a perfectionist and took his work seriously. Myers was smart and could do just about anything and saw each job as a challenge.
Myers loved to hunt and fish and work on antique cars. He attended many car shows and won awards for his cars and truck. He had a shop where he worked on his equipment and autos and you could always find friends there to visit, help him or just learn something from his expertise. He was blessed with many good friends.
Myers is survived by his soulmate of 32 years, Lisa Brown Parker of Cypress Inn, TN; his daughters, Jessica McDaniel and husband, Brandon of Collinwood, TN and Whitney Parker of Atlanta, GA; one precious granddaughter, Rylee McDaniel of Collinwood, TN; father, Jimmy Parker and wife, Ginny; brother, Bennett Parker, all of Iron City, TN; nephew, Jonathan Parker of NC, special aunt, Nancy Luntz of New York and brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Helen Brown of Florence. Myers is preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Parker; mother and father-in-law, Robert and Reba Brown and grandparents, Homer and Nannie Mae Williams and Collins and Minnie Pearl Parker.
Services will be Sunday, February 6th at Shackelford Funeral Home in Collinwood, TN. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m.
If you knew Myers, you were blessed. He was a wonderful husband and father. His character was true and loyal and he worked hard, valued friendships and was thankful for the time he was given on this earth. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race and kept the faith” 2 Timothy 7-8.
Commented