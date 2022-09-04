FLORENCE — Myles Frederick Lindeburg, 84, Florence, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, September 5, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor David Hartley officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Myles was a native of San Antonio, Texas, and a member of Destiny Church in San Antonio. He was a veteran of the US Marines and a retired veteran of the US Air Force, having served in Vietnam. He worked as a bio-medical engineer. Myles had varied interests and many talents. He volunteered as a docent for the San Antonio Zoo and was a member of San Antonio Herpetology and the Orchid Society of San Antonio. He was a jewelry designer and a professional ice skater and was a lifetime member of the NRA. Myles was preceded in death by his father, Col. Alfred Lindeburg, and mother, Vivian Pates Lindeburg.
Myles is survived by his wife, Glenda Marie McCord Lindeburg; children, Melissa Dawn Hartley (David), Quitman, TX, Asisan Leeann Baker (Steven), and Myles Russell Lindeburg (Jennifer Wilson); grandchildren, Jonathan Baker, Joshua Baker, Paige Hartley, Elisabeth Evans, Leesha Hartley, Allison Baker, Katherine Baker, Jaxon Lindeburg, and Davis Lindeburg; and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Tim Payne, Joshua Baker, Scotty Skaggs, Katie Baker, Travis O’Neal McCord, and Gary Lee McNutt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Destiny Missions, 8635 Callaghan Rd., San Antonio, TX 78230.
