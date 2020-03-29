NORTH COURTLAND — Mylun, 74, of North Courtland, AL transitioned from this life on March 26, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1945. He was a born-again Christian who tried to live a life that was pleasing to God. He was a devoted member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Town Creek, AL.
During his life, he experienced a fulfilling career as an educator. After graduating from Central High School, he went on to receive Bachelor and Master Degrees in Secondary Education from Alabama State University. He then accepted opportunities to coach, teach, and lead as principal of Tennessee Valley Elementary School and Courtland High School. While serving in these capacities, he also earned an Education Specialist Degree from Alabama A&M University. After serving 32 years as a dedicated advocate for children, he retired in 1999. It was at this time he decided to pursue a life-long dream of obtaining a law degree. He earned the degree of Juris Doctor in July of 2004 from Miles College School of Law in Birmingham, AL. Until his death, he used this degree to help numerous individuals in surrounding communities with their legal needs.
In addition to his educational endeavors, Mylun played an instrumental role in improving the community in which he lived. His involvements included his service as North Courtland town charter committee member, three-term city councilman, NAACP, Alabama Democratic Conference member, Bailiff for the Lawrence County 36th Judicial Court and Community Corrections facilitator, Executive Board of Directors, Central and District Boards of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, numerous educational associations, and a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated. At the time of his death, he was a North Alabama Council of Regional Government Small Business Loans Committee member.
Mylun was preceded in death by his parents, David and Orene Lightfoot White; two brothers, David and Hoover; and four sisters Susie, Bertha, Laura, and Joanne.
He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife of fifty years, Eloise; two daughters, Monica and Marla; one son, Mylun La Dale; one granddaughter, Khamela; three brothers, Louis (Mollie), Albert, and J.C. (Cynthia); five sisters, Ernestine; Mattie (William), Dorothy W., Carolyn (Eddie), and Dorothy G.; sisters-in-law, Ernestine, Jacquline, Brenetta, Yvonne, and Theresa (James); three brothers-in-law, Lee Andrew; Ronald (Sheila); Gerald (Sabrina); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mylun White, 74, of Courtland died March 26, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Public viewing will be held at Jackson Memory Funeral home March 30 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. There will be a private funeral for family only at Mt. Zion MB Church. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion M.B. Church Cemetery.
Please be advised that due to the potential spread of COVID-19, access to the funeral will be limited. In compliance with the mandate set forth for the state of Alabama by Governor Kay Ivey, there will be no more than 10 people allowed inside the funeral home at any given time during viewinghours. The health and safety of the community as well as our staff is our primay concern. Please be patient with us as we work through this sensitive time.
