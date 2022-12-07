FLORENCE
Mrs. Myra Davis Beadle, of Florence, AL passed away November 19, 2022 at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Myra was born June 25, 1939. She lived most of her life in Florence, AL. For the past two years she had lived in Madison, AL to be closer to her family.
A celebration of life service will be held at Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, AL on December 10th, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM. This will be followed by a graveside service in Greenview Memorial Park with Brother Frank Mills officiating.
Mrs. Beadle was a member of the Cross Point Church of Christ. She loved her church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Mary M. Davis; her husband, Norman T. Beadle; son, Brian Beadle; a brother, Donald H. Davis and son-in-law, Bo Etheredge.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Etheredge. Her grandsons, Charles and Benjamin Etheredge of Huntsville, AL; Luke and Jessie Beadle, of Charlotte, NC. Great-grandsons, who put a sparkle in her eyes, Owen and Andrew Beadle, all of NC. Sister, Wanda Mitchell, Florence, AL and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends. Recently, a pet joined the Etheredge family, Hope, that Myra dearly loved and gave her such comfort.
Myra was known for her love of her family, good food, and Alabama football. She also loved the holidays and decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas. Christmas Eve at Bama and Grandaddy’s was something the family looked forward to each year. Myra was lovingly known as “Bama” to all of her grandsons. A name which came from her love for Alabama football. On game days you could always find her in front of the TV cheering them on wearing her “BAMA” colors. Myra led a full and active life. She will be missed by all of her close friends and especially her family.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented