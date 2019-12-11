FLORENCE
Myra Faye Gist, 78, of Florence, AL, passed away December 9, 2019. Mrs. Gist was a loving mother and grandmother and a member of the Church of Christ faith.
Faye is survived by sons, Rayford Leon Gist, Jr. (Teresa) and Ronnie Lynn Gist; daughter, Rejetta Laneice Bowman (Marcus); brothers, John Thornton, Jr. and Glenn Thornton; sister, Renee Thornton; grandchildren, R.J. Gist (Candace), Mackenzie Scott, Brandy Harville (Neil) and Brittany Gist; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents, John Minton Thornton and Alpha Omega Watkins Thornton; husband, Rayford Leon Gist, Sr.; brother, Billy Thornton; sisters, Julie Gooch, Allene Gooch and Betty Thornton.
Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral will be Thursday in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 P.M. with Malcom Scott officiating. Burial will be in Jessie’s Garden Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Gist, R.J. Gist, Mackenzie Scott, Shelby Scott, Darly Ahonen and Dennis Stults.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
