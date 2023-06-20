FLORENCE — Mrs. Myra Jane Hanson, 87, passed away June 18, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 9-11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial in Pettus Cemetery. An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.

