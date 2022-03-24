DAVIDSON, NC — Myra Louise Howell, 85, formerly of Florence, died March 18, 2022. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Trinity MB Church in Florence, burial in Petersville Cemetery, Florence.

