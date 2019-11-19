FLORENCE — Myra Ann Perry McInnish, 84, of Florence, AL, passed away November 17, 2019. Mrs. McInnish was a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ and a retired dental hygienist. Myra was a seventh grade student on the day Mars Hill Bible School opened in 1947. After graduating, she was a proud alumna and was the first of four generations to attend MHBS. The life of every party, she enjoyed making people laugh. Her favorite times were spent with close family and friends.
Mrs. McInnish is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Glenn McInnish; daughter, Glenna McInnish Wilson (David); granddaughters, Anna Wilson Burnley (Cary) and Leah Ruth Wilson; great-granddaughters, Avery Ann Burnley and Ellie Ruth Burnley; brother, Jackie Allen Perry; nephews, Michael Allen Perry (Leah) and Bradley Stewart Perry; niece, Connie Mitchell Townsend (Murray); great-nieces, Claire Margret-Ann Perry and Kelli Elizabeth Townsend; great-nephew, Jay Michael Townsend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Allen Perry and Effie Stewart Perry; sister, Ruth Mitchell and brother-in-law, James Mitchell.
Visitation will be today, November 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. until noon at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel with Brother Matt Heupel officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mitchell, Columbia Cottage and Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for their loving care during this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to Mars Hill Bible School.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
