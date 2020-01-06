FLORENCE — Myron Scott Lack, 88, of Florence, passed away on January 4, 2020 at his residence. He was a farmer, as well as retired from Monarch Tile after 45 years of service. He was a Korean U.S. Army Veteran.
Graveside services were held in the Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery at 10 a.m. Tommy Heaps Officiated.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Mary Lack; brothers, Ben Lack, Jr. and Johnny Lack; and sister, Edna Lee.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Vaden Lack; son, Mike Lack (Erika Gautney, special friend), Florence; daughter, Deborah Derrick (Larry), Florence; brother, Wayne Lack (Sandra), South Bend , IN; sisters, Lilly Mae Wright, Florence and Linda Barber (Jerry), Huntsville, AL; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and special friend William Thomas.
Pallbearers will be Mike Lack, Will Irons, James Vaden, Jeff Lack, Harry McGee and William Thomas. Honorary Pallbearers will be Frankie Willard and E.B. High.
