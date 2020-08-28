FLORENCE — Myron Wilson, 76 of Florence, AL passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of Florence, AL and was a graduate of Coffee High School and Florence State University now known as the University of North Alabama. He was co-owner of the family owned Wilson Food Centers. One of his loves was sports, especially the University of Alabama and the Atlanta Braves. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be missed by his family.
A private graveside service will be held at Florence City Cemetery. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Feild Wilson and parents, Orlan and Edith Wilson.
Survivors include his son, Geoff Wilson and wife, Christina of Brentwood, TN; daughter, Courtney Ledford and husband, Dennis of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Chloe and Naomi Wilson; close friend, Hazel Bevis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital.
