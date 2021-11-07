HACKELBURG — Myrtie Mae Williams, age 81, died November 6, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., at Marion County Funeral Home. The service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

