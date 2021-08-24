TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Myrtis M. “Maggie Lee” Powell, 77, died August 21, 2021. The family will have a private funeral service. A walk-through visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial in Carter’s Branch Cemetery.

