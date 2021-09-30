MUSCLE SHOALS — Myrtle Freeman Simpson, 99, died September 26, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

