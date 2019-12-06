BROOK PARK, OHIO
Myrtle Fuller Guinn, 89, formerly from Russellville, passed away on Sunday, December 01, 2019.
A visitation will be 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. today, December 06, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel with Brother Danny Fuller officiating the service. Burial will be in Crooked Oak Cemetery.
She was the daughter of Fred and Ada Fuller. She moved up north shortly after graduating from Belgreen High School. She was a Gold Star grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ada Fuller; brothers, Mason Fuller, Daniel Washington Fuller; sisters, Leola Herring, Agazine Collins and Ruby Hester; and grandson, SPC Joseph M. Garmback, KIA.
She is survived by her children, Marlyon Garmback, Marinda Guinn, Dinah White, Ronnie Guinn; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Catherine Isom; a host of nieces and nephews.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family with the local arrangements and A. Ripepi & Sons assisted the family in Ohio. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented