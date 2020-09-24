KILLEN — Myrtle Jayne Matthews, age 77 of Killen, AL passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at home after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a retired poultry farmer, and a member of Gray’s Chapel Church. Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Mike Crews will be officiating. Burial will follow in Richardson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are two sons, Scotty Matthews Sr., Lexington and Brian Matthews, Rogersville; one daughter, Ginger Matthews Barnes, Killen; three brothers, Lambert Lee Springer (Virginia), Killen, Rufus Reed Springer (Jeanie), Killen, and Larry Buford Springer (Lyn), McDavid, FL; one sister, Inda Cora Springer Oliver (John), Jackson, TN; and eight grandchildren, Joshua Burchell, Matthew Burchell, Tanner Matthews, Nelson Matthews, Gracie Matthews, Trenton Matthews, Hunter Matthews and Lane Matthews Jr.
Preceded in death by her parents, Willie Rufus and Ina Faye Grigsby Springer; brothers, J.B., Willard and Doyce Springer; sisters, Lorene Smith, Dorothy Solley and Frances Stutts; and grandson, Taylor Matthews.
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL is in charge of all arrangements. (931) 853-6995.
