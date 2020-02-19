KILLEN — Killen native Myrtle Lee Briggs passed away on February 17th at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James Robert Briggs; parents, Johnny and Mattie Myrick; sister, Agnes Skipworth and brother, Elmer Myrick.
Myrtle is survived by her brother, Earl Myrick; sister, Elsie Dean; sons, David and John Briggs; grandsons, Darren and Dr. Gabriel Briggs and great-grandson, Noah Briggs, all of Nashville, TN.
Born in her parent’s home on what is now Turtle Point Golf Course in Killen, AL on June 2 1923, she grew up working on the family farm. In 1939, she met a young James Briggs, who courted and later married her on September 14, 1940. In the coming years, she birthed and raised David and John. Myrtle was well-loved within the community and was an active member of Killen Church of Christ. From her teenage years, she taught young children in Bible school, volunteered her time at church functions, and was eager to serve community and church members when ill or in need of company. In the 1970s, she was selected by the elders to start the Bible correspondence program. She retired from her duties in 2002 to take care of her husband James. Following his passing in 2005, Myrtle spent more time with her beloved sons, grandchildren, and great-grandson. She will be deeply missed by her sons, grandchildren, great-grandson, siblings, nephews, and nieces, and by the many people whose lives she touched during her bounteous and rewarding life. Her love for her family and church will remain in our hearts and memories.
The family expresses their gratitude to the Killen Church of Christ, Killen community, friends, physicians, Keestone staff, and Oscar Davis, who was a terrific friend to our family.
Visitation will be at Killen Church of Christ from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Services will follow with Brother Stan Dean officiating. A private interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence. Spry-Williams Funeral Home is directing.
