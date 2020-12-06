MUSCLE SHOALS
Myrtle Matlock Shirley, age 83, of Muscle Shoals, passed away November 30, 2020. A graveside service was held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Shoals Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Edgar Shirley, III; daughter, Linda Gail Lowenski; and brothers, Lonnie Matlock, Jerry Lee Matlock and Joe Matlock.
Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Edgar Shirley, Jr.; children, Donald Ray Green (June) of Muscle Shoals, Michael Lynn Green (Jane) of Scottsboro, and Timothy Lee Green (Sandra) of Muscle Shoals, Vickie Arlene Martin (Chris) of Delarosa, TN, and Caroline Kimbro of Athen; sister, Janet Vanderford of Corinth, MS; brother, Curtis Matlock of Russellville; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Shirley was a member of Ford City Baptist Church. She loved her children and grandchildren, and devoted her life to them.
