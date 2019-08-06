RUSSELLVILLE — Myrtle Quillen Myrick, age 85, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Mrs. Myrick was a member of Tharptown Baptist Church and also loved attending Bethsaida Church and State Line Church.
The visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel with the funeral following at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be her family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Travis Quillen, Sr.; second husband, Gene Myrick; son, Frankie Quillen; parents, Clarence and Ethel Pace Byrd; and brothers, Wymon, Raymond, Homer, Webster and J.R. Byrd.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Cathy Gray (Danny); grandchildren, Joey Quillen (Sandra), Lisa South (Rodney), Stephanie Ferree (David), Toby Quillen (Leigh Ann), Danielle Hanback (Chuck), Lindsey Rich (Brandon); several great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Carrie Jean Borden; brother, Billy Byrd; and several nieces and nephews.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
