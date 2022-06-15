LAWRENCEBURG, TN — N.A. Hood, Jr., 94, died June 13, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII.

