LEXINGTON — Nadean Michael Smith Whitten, 84, died December 17, 2020. Visitation is 1-1:30 p.m. Sunday at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. Funeral to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial is in Pettus Cemetery. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com. She was the mother of Cathy Phillips.

