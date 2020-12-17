LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Nadean Vines Pulley, 90, died December 14, 2020. Visitation will be today from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Bishop Chapel Cemetery. She was retired from Wilson’s Casket Company.

