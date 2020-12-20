LEXINGTON — Nadean Michael Smith Whitten, 84, of Lexington, AL, passed away December 17, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, December 20, from 1:00 - 1:30 p.m. CST at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:30 p.m. CST in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Pettus Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elwood and Emma Michael; brother, Royce Michael; sisters, Frances Richardson and Mattlean Simpson (Dee).
Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Phillips (Eric); granddaughter, Amanda Eileen Hale (Austin Earl); great-granddaughter, Autumn Everly Hale, who is expected to arrive on her great-grandmother’s birthday; sister-in-law, Earline Michael; brother-in-law, Thomas Richardson; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mrs. Whitten was a strong, compassionate, loving mother who was devoted to her family and friends. She was a CNA who loved and was devoted to caring for her patients. She would always share with those in need and always willing to lend a hand.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family would like to express their appreciation to all of her friends and caregivers in Florence and in Bridgeport for the care shown to her. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com
Commented