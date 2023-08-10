F.8.10.23 Nadine Long.jpg
FLORENCE — The funeral service for Nadine B. Long, 95, of Florence, Alabama, will be 2PM Friday, August 11, 2023 at Greenview Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 2 PM prior to the service. Brother Stan Dean and Jordan Hamner will officiate the service. The interment will be in Greenview Memorial Park.

