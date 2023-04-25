PHIL CAMPBELL — Nadine McLemore Motes, 72, died April 20, 2023. Visitation was Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Blue Springs Cemetery.

