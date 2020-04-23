ROGERSVILLE — Nadine Whitehead Waddell died Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 99. She was born September 30, 1920, to William Turner and Martha Brackeen Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James E. Whitehead; husband, DC Waddell; grandsons, Jamie Hinton, Joey Wilson and Trent Wilson; son-in-law, Mack Hinton; sister, Wilma Goodman; brothers, Gilbert, Countis, Arvin and Junior Jackson.
She is survived by her daughters, Jimmie Ann Hinton, Judi Wilson (Ronnie) and Cathy Hickey (Mike); grandchildren, Susan Shirley (Tony), Marty Hinton (Lucretia), Brandy Eaton (Byron), Corrie Prickett (Jimmy) and Jessica Hickey; great-grandchildren, Will, Wes and Lorianna Shirley; Hayley and Kaylyn Hinton; Jackson and Finnley Prickett; and Wyatt and Asher Eaton; great-great-grandson, Brody Shirley; sister-in-law, Doris Jackson and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Nadine was a lifelong member of Rogersville United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She loved reading her Bible and her Sunday school lessons, and her favorite song was Amazing Grace. She was a big sports fan and loved the Crimson Tide and the Atlanta Braves.
She was the Site Director of the Rogersville Senior Citizens Center for more than 20 years and was active at the Center for many years after her retirement.
The family wants to express their gratitude for the prayers, calls, and messages received during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers or food, please consider a donation to Rogersville United Methodist Church in her memory.
The family held a private service with James Waddell officiating. She was laid to rest in Rogersville Civitan Cemetery. Rogersville Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.
