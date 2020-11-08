MOULTON — Nan Harriett Alexia Finch Stevens, 102, formerly of Great Barrington, Mass., died November 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held in Great Barrington at a later date. Nan was the loving grandmother of Melisa Dutton (Mark).

