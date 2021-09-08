FLORENCE — Nan Lovelace Meeks died September 4, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness. A funeral service will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Florian on Friday, September 10. The family will greet friends at 1:00 P.M. with the service to follow at 2:30 P.M.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Clay Meeks, Jr.; mother, Earline Hall Lovelace and father, Gray Lovelace. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Meeks Sanford; son, David Meeks; daughter-in-law, Stacey Meeks; and grandchildren, Julia Sanford, Tabb Sanford, and Sophie Meeks.
Nan was born on November 26, 1937 in Florence, Alabama where she grew up surrounded by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She grew up on Evelyn Street in North Florence and attended Gilbert School. She often bragged about jumping off Shoals Creek Bridge as a teenager and water skiing on the first pair of skis on Shoals Creek. She graduated from Coffee High School and maintained close friendships with many of her classmates throughout her life.
She married Ron Meeks and together they raised their children while living life as a military family, managing 18 moves in 20 years. In 1972 the family returned home to the Shoals where she became involved in the community by volunteering and supporting her children’s school and church activities. She spent 20 years working at the Montreat and Gresham Hills Apartments in Florence. She enjoyed getting to know the residents and planning activities and outings to enrich their lives.
After the tragic death of her son, Clay, she found many ways to honor his memory by supporting other parents who were grieving the loss of a child, particularly through the Day by Day program. Her calm and steady presence, even in the darkest of times, was a blessing to all who knew and loved her.
Nan’s adventurous spirit, faith, and sense of humor guided her throughout her life. In 2010 she joined the Catholic Church and was active at Our Lady of the Shoals and later St. Michael’s Catholic Church. She found joy in helping others, socializing with a wide variety of friends, and spending time with her family. She touched many lives and will be remembered for her strength, kindness, and authenticity.
Her family wishes to thank Alabama Hospice of the Shoals for their care and comfort during her final days. For those wishing to honor her memory, please consider the Caring for Pride Fund at the University of North Alabama Foundation, the Florence Lauderdale Public Library or a favorite charity.
Commented