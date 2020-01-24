RUSSELLVILLE — Nancilu Oakley Underwood of Russellville died January 22, 2020 at the age of 83. A native of Columbia, Alabama, she was the daughter of Walter F. Oakley, Jr. and Florie Fields Oakley. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Walter F. Oakley III and Donald F. Oakley.
Mrs. Underwood was a graduate of Stephens College and the University of Alabama where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She was employed by Alabama Power Company as a Home Economist until her marriage to Charles Wilbur Underwood in 1957, when she accompanied him during his tour of active duty in Maryland and upstate New York. They returned to Russellville in 1960 where Mr. Underwood joined his father in the oil business as a wholesale petroleum distributor. She chose to remain at home and manage the family household and later was office manager for her husband’s financial planning practice. They travelled extensively with their children.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Russellville for over 60 years where she taught Sunday school. She served as a board member of the Russellville Public Library.
Mrs. Underwood is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles Wilbur Underwood; sister, Eloise Oakley Waters; daughter, Linda Lynn Underwood Marlette and husband Chuck Marlette of Jacksonville, Florida; son, Timothy Oakley Underwood and the late Cindy Underwood of Tucker, Georgia; son, Michael Wilbur Underwood and his wife Lynn Underwood of Flowery Branch, Georgia; grandchildren, Matthew Underwood, Charles Marlette, Jared Underwood, Katie Underwood Marshall and husband Will, Allison Underwood and fiancée Joshua Romack, Monica Underwood and Laura Charlotte Underwood; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Marshall and Lincoln Marshall.
Visitation will be on Saturday, January 25 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2:00 p.m. A private inurnment with the family will follow.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
