GREENHILL — Nancy Ann Clemmons Brown, 79, of Greenhill, AL, passed away October 24, 2020. Mrs. Brown was a retired schoolteacher for the Lauderdale County School System and a longtime faithful member of Greenhill First Baptist Church. She was a loyal supporter of Rogers School and the Greenhill community. Her pride and joy were her four grandchildren. She loved her family but nothing compared to the love she had for her Charles. We are comforted to know they are together once again and in the presence of their Heavenly Father.
Nancy is survived by son, Jeffrey Brown and wife Shelley; daughter, Jennifer Gray and husband Jeff; brother, Jimmy Clemmons and wife Carolyn; sister, Betty Gist; grandchildren, Austin Brown, Erin Brown, Sydney Gray and Connor Gray.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wayne Brown; parents, Walter J. Clemmons and Geneva Fowler Clemmons; and brother, Larry Clemmons
There will be a private graveside service for Mrs. Brown.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented