LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Nancy Bradburn Hobbs, 68, died August 1, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Barnesville Cemetery. She was retired from Frito Lay.

