ROSWELL, GEORGIA — Nancy Brown Rummel, 85, of Roswell, GA, passed away May 29, 2020, joyfully joining her husband of 61 years, Robert Dean “Bob” Rummel. She was born on February 9, 1935, in Johnstown, PA, to the late Alvin F. and Beatrice I. (Park) Brown. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Alvin H. Brown. Nancy is survived by her four children, Susan Anderson (Michael), Marietta, GA, Robert Dean “Skip” Rummel, Jr. (Tracie), Northport, AL, Elizabeth Baioni (Richard), Brentwood, TN, and Amy Moosbrugger (Mitchell), Marietta, GA; and eight grandchildren.
Nancy enjoyed working as a registered nurse in Hawaii, establishing a vaccination clinic in Chicago, serving as a church elder in Florence, AL, and working as a Realtor in Midlothian, VA. A Celebration of Life service will take place at Roswell Presbyterian Church later in the year. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Blessings in a Backpack, designating the North Atlanta Fund.
