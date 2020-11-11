KILLEN
Nancy Jean Clemons, 72, of Killen, AL, passed away November 9, 2020 at her home. She was a homemaker and a Christian.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Joe Clemons; son, Phillip Brewer (Christy); daughter, Candace “Candy” Lard (John); grandchildren, Justin Clemons and Kaylee and Troy Brewer; great-grandchildren, Vincent and Lilah Clemons; brother, Ronald Reynnells; sisters, Carol Moore and Susan Ledlow; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by father, Jack Sibson Reynnells; mother, Marguerite Grace Scott Reynnells; brother, Gerald Reynnells.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5-7:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Mike Nabors officiating. Burial will be in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dan Dare, Justin Clemons, Charles Moore, Todd Franklin, Russell Smith and Cassidy Butler. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Franklin, Tom Stewarts, David Smith and De Wayne Roberts.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
