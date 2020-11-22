FLORENCE — Nancy Jean Copeland, 71, of Florence, AL, passed away November 20, at North Alabama Medical Center. She was retired from DreamCatchersUSA.org as the president and a Baptist.

Survivors include husband, Tony Copeland; daughters, Teri Copeland and Lisa Copeland-Bittner; and grandsons, Ryan Copeland and Marcus Singleton.

She was preceded in death by parents, Ivan Samuel Hurley and Lucy Ann Frietas Hurley.

There will be a private family memorial service at a later date.Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.