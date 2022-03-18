TUSCUMBIA — Nancy Darby Cooper, 83, died March 11, 2022. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral will be Saturday at noon at First MB Church, Sheffield with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

