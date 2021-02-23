RUSSELLVILLE — Nancy Delois Hillman transitioned, Tuesday, February 16th 2021 at Russellville Hospital. She was born February 8, 1951 in Russellville, Alabama to the late Nathaniel Hillman and Gladys Eloise Hillman. She confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined St Paul CME Church where she served faithfully as a stewardess, choir member and usher. Nancy was a retired educator.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Earnest Hillman and Robert Sid Hillman; and sister, Jessie Pearl Rorer.
She is survived by four sisters, Bobbie Jean Martin, Rochester, NY, Mollie Ann Hamilton (William), Russellville, AL, Cynthia Robinson (Robert), Trinity, AL, Carolyn Hillman, Russellville, AL; three brothers, Howard Hillman (Bettie), Samuel Hillman (Barbara), both of Russellville, AL, Champ Hillman (Mary), Toney, AL; two sisters-in-law, Lottie Hillman and Willie J. Hillman, both of Russellville, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be today, February 23, 2021 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. with the funeral following at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Interment will follow the funeral service at Franklin Memory Gardens of Russellville. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that all family and friends practice social distancing and to wear a mask at all times. Please refrain from hugging the family during this time.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, Alabama has assisted the family during this difficult time.
