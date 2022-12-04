FLORENCE

Nancy Douglas Trowbridge passed December 14, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Florence.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.