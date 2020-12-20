FLORENCE — Nancy Douglass Trowbridge, 80, died at her home on December 14th, 2020 of natural causes. Nancy was born on January 28, 1940, in Florence, AL.
She is survived by her son and daughter, Jay Douglass Trowbridge(Rachel), and Pamela Ann Trowbridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Alvin Douglass Jr. and Odie Mae Douglass.
Meticulous by nature, she never left the house without her matching lipstick. She was a classy, beautiful lady and loved everyone. While gardening was her biggest joy and passion, she also loved interior decorating and particularly loved the Christmas season when she would fill every room with the holiday spirit. She especially loved her three Yorkshire Terriers, and each one held a special place in her heart.
Nancy graduated Coffee High school in 1958. Her passion for travel grabbed hold of her and after graduation, she traveled extensively to numerous destinations. She dedicated herself to her children and her job as Administrative Assistant to the President of UNA, where she worked for 25 years.
As we grieve, we also rejoice in our time spent together and knowing that she has found the peace that we all seek, the peace of release. Because, of the challenging times we are all experiencing, we have opted for a Celebration of Life to be held at a future date. In the meantime, a “Remembering” Facebook page will be setup.
If you wish to memorialize her, please make a donation to the beautification of the city of Florence, or to your favorite charity.
Khalil Gibran, said, “For life and death are one, even as the river and the sea are one.”
