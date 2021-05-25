SHEFFIELD — Nancy Ellen Young, 90, died May 20, 2021. No services will be held at this time. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.

