LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Nancy Faye Littrell, 76, died February 19, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Houser Cemetery.

